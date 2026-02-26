Marvin Bagley News: Cleared to return
Bagley (head) checked back in to Thursday's game against the Kings, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Bagley returned to the game with 10:08 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury earlier in the half. He shouldn't face any type of restriction down the stretch of this one.
