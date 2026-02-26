Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Cleared to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Bagley (head) checked back in to Thursday's game against the Kings, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Bagley returned to the game with 10:08 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury earlier in the half. He shouldn't face any type of restriction down the stretch of this one.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago