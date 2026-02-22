Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Continues efficient run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bagley had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers.

Despite playing behind the oft-injured Daniel Gafford on the depth chart, Bagley is holding down a significant role as the backup center since joining the Mavericks. The double-double was his second in a row, with Bagley averaging an efficient 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game across five contests with Dallas.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago