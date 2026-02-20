Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Bagley ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Friday's 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bagley logged at least 24 minutes for the third time in his past four appearances, continuing to play a relatively consistent role for his new team. During that span, he has averaged 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game. He is by no means a must-roster player, but should at least be on the radar for anyone needing points and rebounds.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago