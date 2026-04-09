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Marvin Bagley News: Hits for 20 in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bagley contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Making his first start since March 13, Bagley scored at least 20 points for the second straight game and the third time in his last four. With Daniel Gafford (shoulder) banged up, Bagley could keep his spot in the starting five over the final weekend of the regular season, and in 11 starts this season he's averaged 13.3 points, 7.8 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.0 minutes while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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