Marvin Bagley News: Impactful two-way presence

Bagley notched 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-97 win over Dallas.

Bagley made the most of the opportunity to feature Sunday and posted an excellent stat line. However, he's quite low in the pecking order in the rotation, so he's not likely to see a big role in the frontcourt once the playoffs begin. At least he'll be a depth option for any of the two frontcourt roles behind either Jaren Jackson or Zach Edey.