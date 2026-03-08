Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Logs 20 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 4:51pm

Bagley (neck) produced six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to the Raptors.

Bagley made his return to action following a five-game absence due to a neck sprain, stepping back into his usual role as the Mavericks' top backup center. So long as Daniel Gafford is available for Dallas, Bagley may have difficulty reaching the 25-minute mark in most games, which makes it tough to rely on the big man outside of deeper leagues as anything more than a streaming option for rebounds and field-goal percentage.

