Marvin Bagley News: Logs 20 minutes off bench
Bagley produced six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to the Raptors.
Bagley was moving around well in his return from a five-game stint on the sidelines, so he should be fine for Tuesday's game in Atlanta. However, when he's confined to a reserve role, it's tough for Bagley to get enough consistent minutes to make a meaningful impact in standard fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More