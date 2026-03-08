Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Logs 20 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 7:27pm

Bagley produced six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to the Raptors.

Bagley was moving around well in his return from a five-game stint on the sidelines, so he should be fine for Tuesday's game in Atlanta. However, when he's confined to a reserve role, it's tough for Bagley to get enough consistent minutes to make a meaningful impact in standard fantasy leagues.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago