Marvin Bagley News: Makes debut in garbage time

Bagley (ankle) recorded no statistics while playing the final 1:31 of Thursday's 127-111 loss to the Pacers.

Bagley made his Grizzlies debut in garbage time, playing for the first time since Dec. 23 after he had been sidelined due to a right ankle distal syndesmosis sprain before the Wizards shipped him to Memphis ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. So long as the Grizzlies have at least two or three of Jaren Jackson, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Jay Huff available in the frontcourt, Bagley likely won't be in the mix for a rotation spot.