Bagley closed Saturday's 135-116 loss to the Cavaliers with nine points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one block across 10 minutes.

Bagley has played exactly 10 minutes off the bench in back-to-back games to start the season. He's totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a block. That's solid per-minute production, but Bagley finds himself firmly behind Alex Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas on the depth chart.