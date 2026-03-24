Marvin Bagley News: Notches nine points in loss

Bagley recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three assists across 14 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

With Daniel Gafford feasting with the first unit, Bagley was limited to scraps off the bench. As long as Gafford is active, Bagley will be a deep-league fantasy asset at best.