Marvin Bagley News: Posts 22 points in win

Bagley closed Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Nets with 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes.

Bagley led the Mavericks in scoring in Tuesday's win and continues to play well since joining the team at the trade deadline. The former No. 2 overall pick in 2018 has scored in double figures in four of six games with Dallas, adding three double-doubles with his strong work on the glass. Bagley is averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks over 22.8 minutes per game over that stretch.