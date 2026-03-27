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Marvin Bagley News: Returns Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Bagley (shoulder) returned to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with 8:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.

Bagley exited to the locker room late in the third quarter due to an apparent left shoulder issue. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was ultimately cleared to check back in.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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