Marvin Bagley News: Returns Friday
Bagley (shoulder) returned to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with 8:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.
Bagley exited to the locker room late in the third quarter due to an apparent left shoulder issue. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was ultimately cleared to check back in.
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