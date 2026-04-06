Marvin Bagley News: Scores nine points in return
Bagley ended with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers.
Bagley returned from a three-game absence Sunday related to a shoulder issue. Over his last five appearances, he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
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