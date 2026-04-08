Marvin Bagley News: Shines from bench with 21 points

Bagley registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

The Mavericks inserted Bagley for Dwight Powell and immediately saw benefits. The big man's interior presence was a major factor in erasing the Clippers' massive lead, and he proved to be the most productive interior option in the loss. The Mavericks have some questions to answer in the frontcourt this offseason, but Bagley's recent contributions could ease the decision-making process.