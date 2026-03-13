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Marvin Bagley News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bagley is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Cavs.

Bagley will draw the start with Daniel Gafford (rest) taking the night off, and it'll be Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Ryan Nembhard and Naji Marshall joining him in the first unit for Friday's game. As a starter this season, Bagley has produced averages of 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 swats per contest.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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