Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Bagley is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Sunday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Bagley has seen inconsistent playing time with the Grizzlies, but he'll make his first start for Memphis due to the absences of Zach Edey (ankle), Jaren Jackson (back) and Santi Aldama (ankle). Bagley is averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds across 6.2 minutes per game for the Grizzlies this season, though he should get an extended run in Sunday's regular-season finale.

