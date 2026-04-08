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Marvin Bagley News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Bagley is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Suns on Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Daniel Gafford (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's contest, so Bagley will make his 11th start of the season (and first since March 13). Bagley played 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers and finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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