Mason Jones Injury: Assigned to G League on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Jones (hamstring) was assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate Tuesday.

Jones will join the Stockton Kings while dealing with a right hamstring strain, though he is set to be re-evaluated in the coming days. The two-way guard will likely spend the rest of his rehabilitation process in Stockton, and when he's cleared he should be expected to split time between the NBA and G League.

