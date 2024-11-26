Mason Jones Injury: Assigned to G League on Tuesday
Jones (hamstring) was assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate Tuesday.
Jones will join the Stockton Kings while dealing with a right hamstring strain, though he is set to be re-evaluated in the coming days. The two-way guard will likely spend the rest of his rehabilitation process in Stockton, and when he's cleared he should be expected to split time between the NBA and G League.
