Mason Jones Injury: Sidelined for G League game

Jones didn't play Monday in the G League Stockton Kings' 129-105 win over the Rip City Remix due to an unspecified issue.

Jones was sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back set after a 34-point showing in Sunday's 118-111 win over Rip City. The 26-year-old is on a two-way deal with Sacramento and is expected to see most of his minutes in the G League this season.