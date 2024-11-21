Mason Jones Injury: Suffers hamstring injury Wednesday
Jones sustained a right hamstring strain during the Stockton Kings' 108-98 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.
Jones finished the contest with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes, though he left prior to the conclusion of the game. The two-way guard has spent little time with the parent club in Sacramento, and he will likely spend the majority of his time in Stockton when he returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now