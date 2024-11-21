Mason Jones Injury: Suffers hamstring injury Wednesday

Jones sustained a right hamstring strain during the Stockton Kings' 108-98 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.

Jones finished the contest with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes, though he left prior to the conclusion of the game. The two-way guard has spent little time with the parent club in Sacramento, and he will likely spend the majority of his time in Stockton when he returns.