Mason Jones News: Drops 28 points in G League loss
Jones compiled 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 112-108 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
The two-way swingman led the G League Kings in assists while tying Terry Taylor for the team-high mark in points. Jones has appeared in seven G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 23.9 points, 9.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.4 minutes per contest.
