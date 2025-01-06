Mason Jones News: Hits 30-point threshold in G League

Jones recorded 34 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 118-111 win over the Rip City Remix.

Jones and Skal Labissiere combined for 65 points on the evening, powering their team to victory. Jones also led his team in assists and contributed on the defensive end by accounting for two of Stockton's eight steals.