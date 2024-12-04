Mason Jones News: Huge night vs. San Diego

Jones totaled 36 points (10-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 123-116 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Jones led Stockton in points, assists and steals in the victory. He was dialed in from beyond the arc, where he scored 21 of his 36 points. Jones is averaging 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals over four appearances this season.