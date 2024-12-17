Mason Jones News: Logs triple-double in G League

Jones tallied 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Jones led Stockton in points, assists and rebounds during Monday's victory. The 26-year-old guard has displayed impressive efficiency in his five G League outings this season, shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent on 6.6 three-point attempts per contest.