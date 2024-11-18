Mason Jones News: Posts double-double in G League

Jones totaled 22 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 127-122 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Jones made his first G League appearance of the season Sunday. As a two-way player, he'll likely spend considerable time in the G League this season, especially if he remains outside of the Sacramento rotation.