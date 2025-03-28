Mason Jones News: Pours in 28 points

Jones logged 28 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 assists and two rebounds in Wednesday's 122-106 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Jones led the Kings in scoring, combining with Isaac Jones (23 points) and Terry Taylor (23 points) to score a combined 74 points. Jones has been outstanding for Stockton, producing 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers per game.