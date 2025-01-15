Mason Jones News: Scores team-high 30 points

Jones notched 30 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-117 loss to Salt Lake City.

Jones led the way for Stockton in this matchup, but his impressive shooting line wasn't enough to lift the team to victory. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his seven outings this season, including scoring at least 30 points twice in that span.