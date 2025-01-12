Mason Jones News: Sinks six triples in G League
Jones managed 23 points (6-18 FG, 6-15 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Jones made his most three-pointers since connecting on a season-high seven triples against the San Diego Clippers on Dec. 3. Across 13 appearances with Stockton, Jones has averaged 22.4 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from deep.
