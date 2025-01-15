Mason Jones News: Tallies 30 points in G League

Jones notched 30 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 121-117 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Jones reached the 30-point mark for the third time in 14 G League outings on the season. The two-way player should continue to handle a prominent role while he's with Stockton, but he's typically found himself outside of the rotation whenever he's up with Sacramento.