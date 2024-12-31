Mason Jones News: Team-high 22 points in G League
Jones recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Jones remains one of the best offensive threats for the Kings in the G League. The 26-year-old guard averages 22.4 points while dishing out 8.2 assists per game and shooting 50.8 percent from deep.
