Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee Injury: Inks pact with San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 4:55pm

Plumlee (groin) signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Plumlee underwent surgery in late December to address a right groin injury before being traded from Charlotte to Oklahoma City in early February. However, the veteran big man was waived shortly thereafter. It's unclear whether Plumlee will be cleared to suit up immediately, though he can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns. Over 14 regular-season appearances (two starts) with the Hornets in 2025-26, he averaged 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per contest.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
48 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
50 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: 6 Breakout Players to Add
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: 6 Breakout Players to Add
Author Image
Alex Barutha
55 days ago