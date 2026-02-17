Mason Plumlee Injury: Inks pact with San Antonio
Plumlee (groin) signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Plumlee underwent surgery in late December to address a right groin injury before being traded from Charlotte to Oklahoma City in early February. However, the veteran big man was waived shortly thereafter. It's unclear whether Plumlee will be cleared to suit up immediately, though he can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns. Over 14 regular-season appearances (two starts) with the Hornets in 2025-26, he averaged 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per contest.
