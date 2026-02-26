Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:22am

Plumlee (reconditioning) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Once Plumlee gets the green light to suit up, he's expected to be an emergency depth option at best. Fellow backup centers Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo hardly see the floor when Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet are healthy.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
