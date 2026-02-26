Mason Plumlee Injury: Out again Thursday
Plumlee (reconditioning) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Once Plumlee gets the green light to suit up, he's expected to be an emergency depth option at best. Fellow backup centers Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo hardly see the floor when Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet are healthy.
