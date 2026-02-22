Mason Plumlee Injury: Out for Monday
Plumlee (reconditioning) won't play Monday in Detroit.
Plumlee has yet to play for the Spurs after inking a 10-day deal with the club on Feb. 17, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Toronto. Plumlee is not expected to have a significant role with the Spurs.
