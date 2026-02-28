Mason Plumlee Injury: Out for Sunday
Plumlee (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Plumlee signed a rest-of-season contract with San Antonio on Friday, but he will remain on the sidelines Sunday as he continues to work back into game shape following late-December surgery on his right groin. The veteran center has yet to make an appearance for the Spurs since originally joining the club on a 10-day contract Feb. 17. Even once Plumlee is cleared to suit up, he is expected to serve as an emergency depth option in a center group that already features Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.
