Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:23pm

Plumlee (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Plumlee signed a rest-of-season contract with San Antonio on Friday, but he will remain on the sidelines Sunday as he continues to work back into game shape following late-December surgery on his right groin. The veteran center has yet to make an appearance for the Spurs since originally joining the club on a 10-day contract Feb. 17. Even once Plumlee is cleared to suit up, he is expected to serve as an emergency depth option in a center group that already features Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago