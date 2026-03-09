Mason Plumlee Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Plumlee (reconditioning) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Plumlee has yet to make his debut with San Antonio while ramping up his conditioning after undergoing right groin surgery in late December, though a questionable tag gives him a chance to be available Tuesday. Even if active, playing time may be difficult to come by for the veteran big man, as Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk loom as the primary backup centers behind Victor Wembanyama.
