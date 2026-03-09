Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 3:58pm

Plumlee (reconditioning) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.

Plumlee has yet to make his debut with San Antonio while ramping up his conditioning after undergoing right groin surgery in late December, though a questionable tag gives him a chance to be available Tuesday. Even if active, playing time may be difficult to come by for the veteran big man, as Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk loom as the primary backup centers behind Victor Wembanyama.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
NBA
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago