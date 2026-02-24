Mason Plumlee Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Plumlee (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Plumlee is still ramping up toward a return to game action after undergoing right groin surgery in late December. The veteran big man signed a 10-day pact with San Antonio on Feb. 17, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Nets.
