Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Plumlee (reconditioning) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Plumlee is still ramping up toward a return to game action after undergoing right groin surgery in late December. The veteran big man signed a 10-day pact with San Antonio on Feb. 17, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Nets.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee
