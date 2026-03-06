Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee Injury: Unavailable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Plumlee (reconditioning) is not available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Plumlee has yet to be cleared to make his San Antonio debut as he continues to build up his conditioning.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
