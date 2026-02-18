Mason Plumlee Injury: Won't play Thursday

Plumlee won't play in Thursday's game against Phoenix due to return-to-competition reconditioning, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Plumlee signed a 10-day contract Tuesday, but he'll require an uncertain amount of time to ramp up before being available to make his Spurs debut. The veteran center underwent surgery in late December to address a groin injury, and his injury type being only conditioning indicates he's recovered from the issue. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Sacramento.