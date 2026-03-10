Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:35am

Plumlee (reconditioning) is available for Tuesday's game against Boston, Tom reports.

Plumlee hasn't played since he underwent groin surgery Dec. 31 while still with Charlotte. It remains to be seen if he'll actually crack the rotation, so there's no need for fantasy managers to look his way yet.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
