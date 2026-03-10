Mason Plumlee News: Available to play
Plumlee (reconditioning) is available for Tuesday's game against Boston, Tom reports.
Plumlee hasn't played since he underwent groin surgery Dec. 31 while still with Charlotte. It remains to be seen if he'll actually crack the rotation, so there's no need for fantasy managers to look his way yet.
