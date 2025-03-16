Fantasy Basketball
Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Plumlee won't start Sunday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Plumlee drew two straight starts in place of Nick Richards (ankle), who's returning to action Sunday. Plumlee was actually more productive coming off the bench before moving into the starting lineup, averaging 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.5 minutes per game over his past four reserve appearances.

