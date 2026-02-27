Mason Plumlee News: Back with Spurs on one-year deal

Plumlee agreed to a rest-of-season contract with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Plumlee's 10-day deal with San Antonio expired Friday without him having made an appearance for the club while he worked to get reconditioned following a lengthy absence due to groin surgery. The Spurs had the option of re-signing Plumlee to a second 10-day deal, but they instead elected to bring him aboard for the remainder of the season to provide emergency depth in the frontcourt. The veteran center is unlikely to be a regular member of head coach Mitch Johnson's rotation.