Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Back with Spurs on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 5:45am

Plumlee agreed to a rest-of-season contract with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Plumlee's 10-day deal with San Antonio expired Friday without him having made an appearance for the club while he worked to get reconditioned following a lengthy absence due to groin surgery. The Spurs had the option of re-signing Plumlee to a second 10-day deal, but they instead elected to bring him aboard for the remainder of the season to provide emergency depth in the frontcourt. The veteran center is unlikely to be a regular member of head coach Mitch Johnson's rotation.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago