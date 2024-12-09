Mason Plumlee News: Blocks four shots

Plumlee accumulated seven points (2-5 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to Orlando.

Plumlee made his third start in a row while filling in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic (calf). In those games, Plumlee was a serviceable fantasy streamer with averages of 4.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.0 blocks. He could be worth a look again if Nurkic is unable to return Dec. 13 against the Jazz.