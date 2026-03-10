Mason Plumlee News: Cleared to play Tuesday
Plumlee (reconditioning) is available for Tuesday's game against Boston, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Plumlee is available to make his Spurs debut, but he's not expected to be included in the rotation. The veteran big man last saw game action as a member of the Hornets on Dec. 22 before undergoing surgery just over a week later to address a right groin injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
-
NBA Picks
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2613 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2514 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More