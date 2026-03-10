Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 2:17pm

Plumlee (reconditioning) is available for Tuesday's game against Boston, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Plumlee is available to make his Spurs debut, but he's not expected to be included in the rotation. The veteran big man last saw game action as a member of the Hornets on Dec. 22 before undergoing surgery just over a week later to address a right groin injury.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
