Mason Plumlee News: Comes down with 10 boards in win

Plumlee posted six points (3-3 FG), 10 rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes during Thursday's 130-123 win over the Wizards.

Plumlee came down with 10 boards in just 17 minutes Thursday, tallying double-digit rebounds for the fourth time in his last six games. The veteran big man has provided a consistent dose of boards over his last nine contests, a stretch where he's averaging 7.9 rebounds, 4.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 0.7 steals in 20.1 minutes while shooting 61.5 percent from the field. Plumlee remains Phoenix's interim starting center in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (illness), but the Suns appear to be preparing for the incoming Nick Richards to take over down low once he's acclimated to their system.