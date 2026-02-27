Mason Plumlee News: Deal with San Antonio runs out

Plumlee became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Spurs expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Plumlee didn't make any appearances for San Antonio over his 10-day stint with the team, as the Spurs had listed him out ahead of each of their last five games for return-to-competition reconditioning. The veteran center looks to have fully recovered from the right groin surgery he underwent in late December, but it's unclear if the Spurs intend to bring him back on a second 10-day deal.