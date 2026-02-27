Mason Plumlee News: Deal with San Antonio runs out
Plumlee became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Spurs expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Plumlee didn't make any appearances for San Antonio over his 10-day stint with the team, as the Spurs had listed him out ahead of each of their last five games for return-to-competition reconditioning. The veteran center looks to have fully recovered from the right groin surgery he underwent in late December, but it's unclear if the Spurs intend to bring him back on a second 10-day deal.
Mason Plumlee
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 252 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 198 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2929 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More