Mason Plumlee News: Ejected against Houston
Plumlee has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Rockets after an on-court altercation with Steven Adams, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Plumlee and Adams got into a physical altercation during Wednesday's matchup in Houston, which resulted in both players being ejected. The veteran big man logged 13 minutes for Phoenix before being sent to the locker room, finishing with four points and six rebounds.
