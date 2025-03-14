Mason Plumlee News: Ejected from Friday's game
Plumlee has been ejected from Friday's game against the Kings after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
It's the second game in a row that Plumlee has been ejected, this time for receiving a Flagrant 2 foul after elbowing Domantas Sabonis in the head and neck area while boxing out for a rebound. Plumlee will end the night with two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes. Oso Ighodaro will likely see more minutes at center for the rest of Friday's game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now