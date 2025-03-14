Fantasy Basketball
Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Ejected from Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 8:52pm

Plumlee has been ejected from Friday's game against the Kings after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

It's the second game in a row that Plumlee has been ejected, this time for receiving a Flagrant 2 foul after elbowing Domantas Sabonis in the head and neck area while boxing out for a rebound. Plumlee will end the night with two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes. Oso Ighodaro will likely see more minutes at center for the rest of Friday's game.

Mason Plumlee
Phoenix Suns
