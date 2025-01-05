Fantasy Basketball
Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Expected to enter starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Plumlee is expected to enter Phoenix's starting lineup in place of Jusuf Nurkic, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Phoenix's recent struggles have been well-documented, so it appears the Suns are looking to rejuvenate their team by changing its starting unit. Jusuf Nurkic is back from a three-game suspension but is expected to take a back seat to Plumlee, who started on the former's behalf. Nurkic's three-game suspension saw Plumlee average 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes.

