Mason Plumlee News: Expected to enter starting lineup

Plumlee is expected to enter Phoenix's starting lineup in place of Jusuf Nurkic, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Phoenix's recent struggles have been well-documented, so it appears the Suns are looking to rejuvenate their team by changing its starting unit. Jusuf Nurkic is back from a three-game suspension but is expected to take a back seat to Plumlee, who started on the former's behalf. Nurkic's three-game suspension saw Plumlee average 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes.