Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Getting starting nod Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 12:17pm

Plumlee will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The Suns will opt for a big lineup with Plumlee starting alongside Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt -- Josh Okogie will slide to the bench. Plumlee has carved out a significant role with the Suns this year, during which he has averaged 5.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 blocks across 17.3 minutes per game in 12 regular-season appearances (one start).

Mason Plumlee
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now