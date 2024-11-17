Mason Plumlee News: Getting starting nod Sunday

Plumlee will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The Suns will opt for a big lineup with Plumlee starting alongside Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt -- Josh Okogie will slide to the bench. Plumlee has carved out a significant role with the Suns this year, during which he has averaged 5.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 blocks across 17.3 minutes per game in 12 regular-season appearances (one start).