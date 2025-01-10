Fantasy Basketball
Mason Plumlee News: Grabs 10 boards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:45am

Plumlee amassed two points (1-1 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over the Hawks.

Plumlee received his sixth consecutive start Thursday, during which he has averaged 3.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.3 minutes per game. The veteran big man also logged 10-plus rebounds for the eighth time this season. Plumlee has seen an increased role due to Jusuf Nurkic having been phased out of the starting five, which will likely remain the case moving forward as Nurkic didn't record a single minute Thursday.

